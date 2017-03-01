Dish in a Dash March 1: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom breakup but is another woman the reason? Ireland Baldwin poses completely nude in ‘freeing’ photo shoot and much more

So is this woman the reason Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry called it quits?

Ireland Baldwin poses totally nude in what she calls a “freeing” photo.

Tourist Gary from Chicago served a 20-year prison sentence and was released days before the Oscars, says change is possible.

Beauty and the Beast director says that the film will feature an “exclusively gay moment.”

Khloé Kardashian is removing one tattoo honoring her late father. Find out why here.

Oh boy! The Weeknd his gilfriend, Selena Gomez and his ex, Bella Hadid, were all spotted in Paris at the same time!

Lance Bass has emergency appendectomy.

Coachella has delivered on finding a big name replacement for Beyonce to headline the festival! Find out who it is!

TV show about Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage in the works. Will you tune in?

Kanye West releases 17-minute track titled ‘BED YEEZY SEASON 5.’ Yes, it’s really 17 minutes long.

Surprise! Fast and Furious’ actor Tyrese Gibson is married!