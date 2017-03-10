Dish in a Dash March 10: TIME gets slammed for odd tweet about Amal Clooney’s baby bump, ‘Empire’ star Gabourey Sidibe talks about her previous job as a sex operator and much more

Twitter reacts to and blasts TIME for odd tweet about Amal Clooney’s baby bump.

Empire’s Gabourey Sidibe admits she was “pretty good” at her previous job as a sex operator.

Ray Liotta can’t answer question about Jennifer Lopez while handcuffed to her on WWHL.

Watch Elmo request a duet with Adele and sing “Rolling in the Deep.”

Taylor Swift’s stalker has been arrested and is behind bars.

Charlie Hunnam says he gets his great physique from sex!

Watch Sara Gilbert and John Goodman in this Roseanne reunion parody.

Bridges of Madison County author Robert James Waller dies at 77.

Wondering why Sharon Osbourne has been absent from The Talk? Here’s why you haven’t seen her lately.

In honor of The Vampire Diaries big series finale tonight, we are ranking the best characters in Mystic Falls!

Headed to the movies this weekend? Check out these trailers for the films hitting theaters!