Dish in a Dash March 14: Princess Diana’s ex addresses rumors that he’s Prince Harry’s father, Laurence Fishburne’s porn star daughter arrested on 3 DUI charges and much more

March 14 12:36 2017

Princess Diana’s ex addresses rumors that he’s Prince Harry’s father in this video.

Laurence Fishburne’s porn star daughter, Montana, was arrested on 3 DUI charges.

Tyler Perry’s dad’s home completely destroyed in  house fire.

Zayn Malik fans want the singer to portray Aladdin, but he isn’t Middle Eastern.

Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke to front Dolce&Gabbana’s One fragrance campaign.

Happy National Potato Chip Day! Here’s a list of the best chips to munch on today. What’s your favorite?

Missed a moment of the latest episode of Girls? Don’t worry we have a complete recap for you here.





