Screenshot via YouTube

Dish in a Dash March 15: Mischa Barton’s lawyer will go after sex tape seller, Ben Affleck reveals he was in rehab, Shannen Doherty shares video of when she shaved her head and more
March 15 15:50 2017

Shannen Doherty shares emotional throwback video of the moment she shaved her head.

Mischa Barton’s lawyer threatens legal action against seller of client’s sex tape.

Ben Affleck reveals he just finished a stint in rehab.

Snoop Dogg mock assassinates clown Donald Trump in new music video. President tweets about it.

Tia Mowry admits to taking diet pills while filming Sister, Sister.

SNL’s “Weekend Update” gets summer primetime slots!

Kesha discusses bullying and suicide during SXSW panel.

The details regarding the public memorial services for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds have been released.

Donald Trump supporters capture Shia LaBeouf’s “HWNDU” flag.

Learn how to pronounce “gyro” with Luke Bryan and Jimmy Fallon in this hilarious video.

Cara Delevingne releasing first book titled Mirror, Mirror.

Watch NKOTB’s brand new music video for “One More Night” here.

Issa Rae announces premiere date for season 2 of Insecure.

Check out these Irish-drinking songs you can rock out to this St. Patrick’s Day!





