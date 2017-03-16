Dish in a Dash March 16: Toby Willis of TLC’s ‘The Willis Family’ arraigned on 4 counts of child rape, fire damages Debra Messing’s home, Kendall Jenner robbed and more

Screenshot via YouTube

March 16 12:58 2017

Toby Willis of the Willis Clan and TLC’s The Willis Family arraigned on four counts of child rape.

Debra Messing’s home damaged in house fire.

Another member of the Kardashian-Jenner family was allegedly robbed of some pricey jewels.

Jose Fernandez was high and drink while operating boat that killed him and everyone else on board.

Yum! You got to try some of these recipes on St. Patrick’s Day!

Check out these Irish-drinking songs you can rock out to this St. Patty’s Day!





