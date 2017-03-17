Dish in a Dash March 17 St. Patrick’s Day edition: 10 celebs you didn’t know were Irish, top Irish songs to listen to and movies to watch on St. Patty’s day, best Irish recipes and more

Screenshot via YouTube

Dish in a Dash March 17 St. Patrick’s Day edition: 10 celebs you didn’t know were Irish, top Irish songs to listen to and movies to watch on St. Patty’s day, best Irish recipes and more
March 17 11:06 2017

This isn’t your grandmother’s Irish music but these songs should definitely be added to your playlist for St. Patty’s Day.

Here are just a few movies you should really watch on St. Patrick’s Day.

Come on admit it, you didn’t know these celebs were Irish.

Yum! Check out these top 10 recipes you can make on St. Patrick’s Day!

We’ve counted down the top 10 Irish actors and actresses.

If you’re all about the “Luck of the Irish” then get lucky with these gifts for St. Patty’s Day!

Do you agree that these Irish actresses are some of the most fiery in the business?

You want to know how it is so we’ll tell you! What’s great and what’s underwhelming? Be our guest to check out the movie review of the highly anticipated Beauty and the Beast.

Power Rangers actor pleads guilty to manslaughter for killing roommate.

Selena Gomez covers the April issue of Vogue and gets candid about her past struggles.

Listen to Blink182’s brand new single “Parking Lot” here.

Demi Lovato celebrates milestone of five years sober!

Find out what’s new and leaving HULU in April 2017.

Headed to the movies this weekend? Check all the trailers for the films that are hitting the theaters.

 





view more articles

About Article Author

TheCelebrityCafe.com Staff
TheCelebrityCafe.com Staff

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Dish in a Dash November 16: Iggy Azalea goes shirtless at event in Sydney, Taylor Swift named highest-paid celeb under 30 and more

Dish in a Dash February 27 Oscars Edition: Steve Harvey weighs in on Best Picture mix up, Woman still alive pictured in memoriam, Chrissy Teigen falls asleep during ceremony and more

Dish in a Dash February 27 Oscars Edition: Steve Harvey weighs in on Best Picture mix up, Woman still alive pictured in memoriam, Chrissy Teigen falls asleep during ceremony and more

Dish in a Dash October 26: Miranda Kerr’s home intruder charged with attempted murder, Ciara and Russell Wilson announce baby news and more

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.