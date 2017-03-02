Dish in a Dash March 2: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have actually been texting each other lately, country singer Chuck Wicks suffers fractured skull in car accident, plus much more

Dish in a Dash March 2: Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have actually been texting each other lately, country singer Chuck Wicks suffers fractured skull in car accident, plus much more
Who knew? Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are texting buddies!

Wishing country singer Chuck Wicks a speedy recovery after he fractured his skull and vertebrae in car accident.

Is Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul going to play Jack Daniel in Blood and Whiskey drama?

JWoww’s hubby Roger Mathews gets vasectomy, gives play-by-play about his “nuts” following the procedure.

Oprah Winfrey is considering running for president in 2020.

Justin Bieber wishes to be a “better man.”

We now know that someone did lose their job following Envelopegate at the Oscars.

The BMW Tupac Shakur was shot in is on sale for $1.5 million.

Rodney Dangerfield’s widow is not happy about the mural done to honor her late husband.

Here are 10 celebrity closets that will seriously blow your mind! Check em out.





