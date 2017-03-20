Dish in a Dash March 20: Reality star Mike Aktari dies at 28, two dead bodies found in car of ‘RHONJ’ star Kim DePaola, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ becomes biggest film of 2017 and more

Screenshot via YouTube

Dish in a Dash March 20: Reality star Mike Aktari dies at 28, two dead bodies found in car of ‘RHONJ’ star Kim DePaola, ‘Beauty and the Beast’ becomes biggest film of 2017 and more
March 20 16:05 2017

RHONJ star Kim DePaola’s car involved in double murder.

Jerseylicious star Mike Aktari dead at 28.

Kim Kardashian recalls Paris robbery on KUWTK says, “He’s going to rape me.”

Drake admits in new song that he would sometimes “drunk text” JLo.

Beauty and the Beast crushes the competition at the box office and is now the biggest movie of 2017!

Watch Katy Perry admit that she did a lot more than just kiss a girl after her religious upbringing in this video.

Congratulations to Backstreet Boy member A.J. McLean and his wife on their new baby!

David Rockefeller dies at 101.

The Big Bang Theory has been renewed for two more seasons!

Penelope Cruz set to play Donatella Versace in American Crime Story season 3.

Mel Gibson has been working with a charity that helps Holocaust survivors.

Jaime Pressly robbed just days after Kendall Jenner reports stolen jewels.

Sesame Street introduces new muppet with autism named Julia.

Still recovering from St. Patty’s Day? We have just the thing to give you a boost this Monday with our Must Watch Music Videos.

This new internet challenge has everyone wondering: How’d they do that?

As we count down the weeks until the final episodes of Pretty Little Liars, we ranked the characters on the hit show.

Missed a moment of last night’s The Walking Dead? Don’t worry we have a complete recap of the episode for you here.

Check out these 10 great ways to make raviolis on National Ravioli Day.





