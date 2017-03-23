Dish in a Dash March 23: Kristi Yamaguchi makes us cringe wishing Nancy Kerrigan luck on ‘DWTS’ by telling her ‘break a leg,’ Demi Lovato unbothered by nude pics leaked and more

Screenshot via YouTube

March 23 13:22 2017

Twitter reacts after Kristi Yamaguchi makes everyone cringe by telling Nancy Kerrigan to “break a leg” on DWTS.

Demi Lovato is not bothered by latest nude pics leaked online has message for hackers.

Beyoncé slays again by showing how much she cares about her fans and made a teenage cancer patient’s wish come true.

Ryan Gosling talks about why he giggled during Oscars Best Picture mix up.

Snooki inspires bill voted on by a Democrat-oriented Assembly in New Jersey.

Sky co-stars Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus spotted making out! See the photo!

Selena Gomez calls Disney Channel the “biggest high school in the world” and she doesn’t mean that in good way.

Maybe we’ll get a full Hannah Montana reunion someday soon.

This is why you’ve seen celebrities throwing up “W” signs lately.





