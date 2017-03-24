Dish in a Dash March 24: Adele pays tribute to victims of London terror attack, ‘Empire’ actresses Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long clash on set plus much more

Adele pays tribute to victims of the London terror attack during concert.

Empire actresses Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long feuding on set.

Chris Pratt tells those body shaming him that it “hurts.”

Watch Chrissy Teigen have a few drinks with her mom in this hilarious video.

Ouch! The Weeknd and Selena Gomez unfollow Bella Hadid on Instagram.

Here are the most hilarious bromance moments between Life co-stars Ryan Reynolds’ and Jake Gyllenhaal. We dare you not to laugh!

Lauren Bushnell puts to rest rumors of relationship trouble by showing love for Ben Higgins on his birthday.

Emma Thomspon reveals she was once asked out on a date by Donald Trump and wishes she hadn’t turned him down.

The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay takes group date to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for a little competition.

Check out the trailers for all the movies hitting theaters this weekend right here.