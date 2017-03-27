Dish in a Dash March 27: ‘Cash Me Outside Girl’ gets own reality show, Chrissy Teigen vows to go topless on United Airlines, our exclusive interview with HGTV star Sabrina Soto and more

Screenshot via YouTube

March 27 15:55 2017
March 27 15:55 2017

Flip or Flop’s Christina El Moussa denies rumors about love life, shares glammed-up pic.

Chrissy Teigen vows to go topless on United Airlines.

Really? This is who’s getting their own reality show now.

Toni Lahren gets permanent ban from The Blaze. Find out why here.

Arrest made after three people were shot as rapper Fetty Wap was robbed in his hometown.

What do you think about Cuba Gooding Jr. lifting Sarah Paulson’s skirt? Playful or crossing the line?

Jon Gosslin is now a male stripper! Would you go to where he works and watch him?

Frances Bean Cobain defaces her own face in Marc Jacobs ad and he’s all for it!

Antonio Banderas admits that he recently suffered a heart attack.

Don’t miss our exclusive video interview with HGTV star Sabrina Soto!

Did Harry Styles just give us the release date of his first single?

Lady Gaga is turning 31! Join us in reliving some of her most iconic music videos!

Need a boost this Monday? Check out our Must Watch Videos to help you get energized!





