Dish in a Dash March 3: Former ‘Scrubs’ star Donald Faison mourns the death of his children’s mother, HGTV announces ‘Flip or Flop’ spinoffs coming to network and much more

Move over Tarek and Christina El Moussa! HGTV has announced several new Flip or Flop spinoffs coming to the network.

Former Scrubs star Donald Faison mourns the death of his children’s mother. See his and his son’s heartfelt tributes to her.

Raven’s ex-boyfriend speaks out about her orgasm claim to Nick Viall on The Bachelor.

A sex assault investigation into actor That 70’s Show Danny Masterson is being conducted by the LAPD and was reportedly spearheaded by Leah Remini.

Lisa Marie Presley’s children have been living with her their grandmother, Priscilla Presley, for nearly a year.

Arnold Schwarzenegger leaves The Celebrity Apprentice.

Alabama theater cancels Beauty and the Beast premiere because of “gay moment” in film.

Congrats to Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott on the arrival of their fifth child together!

Colin Kaepernick will stand during National Anthem next season. If he gets a job with another team.

Tom Hanks sends coffee and message to White House press corps.

Game Of Thrones star Peter Dinklage and wife Erica Schmidt are expecting baby No. 2!

Ellen DeGeneres to bring fun and games to primetime.

Ed Sheeran may be psychic because he thinks he knows when Taylor Swift will drop her next album.

Ed Sheeran also talks about when he hit Justin Bieber in the head with a golf club and the story is epic!

Check out the trailers here for the films hitting theaters this weekend.