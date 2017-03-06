Dish in a Dash March 6: Don Cheadle accuses President Donald Trump of using the N-word, ‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa reveals second bout with cancer and much more

March 06 16:01 2017

Don Cheadle claims President Donald Trump used the N-word at Doral Pro-Am.

Fantasia cancels show after being hospitalized with second-degree burns.

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa reveals his second bout with another type of cancer.

Emma Watson claps back at critics over her controversial Vanity Fair photo.

Yes! Gilmore Girls fans could see more episodes of the show returning to Netflix.

The official video for “Beauty and the Beast” by Ariana Grande and John Legend is here!

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s car torched outside hotel during Q&A with fans.

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington is the face of Dolce & Gabbana’s newest cologne.

Chrissy Teigen opens up about her battle with postpartum depression.

TCM host Robert Osborne dies at 84.

Musician Jerry Lee Lewis suing  his daughter for alleged elder abuse.

Netflix’s One Day at a Time has been renewed for another season!

