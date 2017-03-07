Dish in a Dash March 7: British coronor says what George Michael died from, Casey Anthony speaks out for first time since aquittal, Bill Paxton’s cause of death revealed and more

Screenshot via YouTube

Dish in a Dash March 7: British coronor says what George Michael died from, Casey Anthony speaks out for first time since aquittal, Bill Paxton’s cause of death revealed and more
March 07 13:16 2017

Bill Paxton’s cause of death revealed.

Singer George Michael’s cause of death has been confirmed.

Casey Anthony gives first interview since her acquittal.

Watch Adele freak out during her concert when she is attacked by a mosquito.

A pregnant Ciara stuns in topless photo shoot with her family.

Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez to star in Overboard remake!

Watch Amy Jo Johnson surprise the new Power Rangers cast.

Emma Watson dishes on her beauty secrets and talks about everything from makeup to her pubic hair!

Finnish band HIM splitting up after farewell tour. More dates will be added soon!

So many shocking moments and lots of craziness happened on this week’s episode of Girls. Check out our recap here.

Missed a moment of Supergirl? Catch up here with our recap.





