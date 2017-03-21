Donald Trump Jr. blasts Chelsea Handler for tweet about his brother

Like father, like son. Donald Trump Jr. has just fired back and slammed one of his family’s biggest critics via Twitter.

It’s no secret that Chelsea Handler isn’t a fan of the president or the first family and following the news that Eric Trump and his wife are expecting a baby, she took to Twitter with a jab at the Trumps.

I guess one of @realDonaldTrump's sons is expecting a new baby. Just what we need. Another person with those jeans. Let's hope for a girl. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

In case that tweet didn’t make a whole lot of sense, Handler clarified with a follow-up tweet about her misspelling, which she said she made because she was “stoned.”

Sorry about spelling mistake. I meant "genes," not "jeans." I'm a little stoned. What's your excuse? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 20, 2017

Well perhaps Donald Trump Jr. actually reads her tweets or someone told him about it, either way he fired back with a lengthy post slamming the comedienne. He must have missed her correction about the word “genes” though.

My response to @ChelseaHandler and her sick tweet targeted at our family. So much for the "tolerant left! pic.twitter.com/u8MlDZ4lDn — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2017

So far, Handler has not responded to Trump’s tweet yet but she didn’t let his diss stop her from tweeting more about her distaste for his father as you can see with one look at her timeline.