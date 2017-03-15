Donald Trump tweets his dislike for Snoop Dogg’s new music video

President Donald Trump is less than impressed by Snoop Dogg’s new music video.

The rapper remixed BadBadNotGood’s song “Lavender,” pairing it wth a politically laced music video. The video features a clown dressed as Donald Trump, whom he dubbed Ronald Klump.

Snoop Dogg then mock assassinates Ronald Klump and that’s the part the president really dislikes and decided to tweet about on Wednesday.

Trump’s tweet read, “Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the fun at President Obama? Jail time!”

Pre-Trump Tweet, Snoop Dogg did an interview with Billboard about his video and that he wanted to create “a song that was not controversial but real — real to the voice of the people who don’t have a voice.”

Snoop discussed his issues with President Trump.

“The whole world is clownin’ around,” he said. “If you really look at some of these mother–ers, they are clowns. It’s a lot of clown s**t going on that we could just sit and talk on the phone all day about, but it’s a few issues that we really wanted to lock into [for the video] like police, the president and just life in general.”

Following the tweet, Trump sent out, Snoop Dogg offered his own reaction, despite not intending for the president to care about his music video at all.

“When I be putting s**t out, I don’t ever expect or look for a reaction,” Snoop said. “I just put it out because I feel like it’s something that’s missing. Any time I drop something, I’m trying to fill in a void. I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying, but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f**king clown as president and the s**t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.”

Snoop Dogg isn’t the only music artist to mock assassinate the 45th president in a music video. Shock rocker Marilyn Manson featured the same concept in his preview of Say10

The full video for Snoop Dogg’s song can be viewed below.

Warning: Explicit content and language