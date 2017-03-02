‘How to Draw Cool Stuff’ Book Giveaway

The adult coloring book craze has swept the nation, and now there’s another fun and entertaining book series for aspiring and expert artists alike. The How to Draw Cool Stuff series (Library Tales Publishing), by art teacher and professional artist Catherine V. Holmes, guides readers through the basic principles of illustration by concentrating on easy-to-learn shapes that build into complex drawings. Making drawing easier than you would think and more fun than you ever imagined, the original How to Draw Cool Stuff and the subsequent books, How to Draw Cool Stuff: Shading, Textures and Optical Illusions and How to Draw Cool Stuff: Holidays, Seasons and Events, each offer unique lessons for readers.

We will choose two winners to receive the full series of books!

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: Two (2) winners will each receive one (1) copy of the series of How to Draw Cool Stuff (three books in the series, so each winner will receive three books altogether). Retail value is $59.

Sponsor: Library Tales Publishing, Inc.

Number of Winners: 2