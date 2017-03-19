Duggar family continues to grow as Josh Duggar announces fifth child

Screenshot via YouTube

Duggar family continues to grow as Josh Duggar announces fifth child
March 19 10:22 2017

The Duggar family is growing again. The family that is famous for their insane number of children continues to grow as Josh Duggar announces his fifth child.

Duggar and his wife, Anna, announced on their family’s website that they are expecting a baby boy.

“For nearly two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children and rebuild our lives together as a family,” the couple wrote on the blog. “Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust.”

Duggar has stayed out of the spotlight since he completed his faith-based rehab in 2015. Before that, he was involved in a series of scandals which included the sexual molestation of underage girls, adultery, and a law suit claiming he “manhandled” a pornstar.

Duggar and his wife concluded their message by saying, “Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy.”

Duggar and Anna are already parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 5, Marcus, 3, and Meredith, 19 months.





Sckylar Gibby-Brown
