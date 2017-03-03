Ellen DeGeneres plans to host her own game show on primetime!

Ellen DeGeneres has hosted her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, for 14 seasons. And now, it was recently announced that she will be hosting another show on NBC titled Ellen’s Game of Games.

According to The Huffington Post, NBC gave a six-episode order to primetime for their new show Ellen’s Game of Games. This show will feature “super-sized versions” of games played on her daytime show like “What’s in the Box?” and “Know or Go?”

NBC recently released that not only will DeGeneres be the host, but she also is the executive producer. They also reported that this show is like no other — contestants will be pulled from the audience, have to maneuver massive obstacles and answer questions under extreme pressure.

But wait, the best part of the game is that contestants will have to face a gigantic plunge into the unknown. And if they are successful, DeGeneres will be generous enough to award them with a a huge cash prize!

Who else would be better for the job than DeGeneres? No one.

In fact, NBC’s Entertainment President of Alternative and Reality Group, Paul Telegdy, said, “Ellen’s impact as a daytime icon is unprecedented and we can’t wait to see her bring that amazing spirit to ‘Game of Games.'”

Even more, the comedian stated how excited she is to host a huge primetime game show for NBC. Degeneres said, “We’re pulling out all the stops — gigantic sets, hilarious games.”

The TV personality even tweeted about the upcoming show:

Have you heard the news? I have a new primetime game show on NBC. https://t.co/l467jsd8we — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 2, 2017

“It’s going to be like a combination of ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ ‘RuPaul‘s Drag Race’ and a water park,” DeGeneres continued. “OK, it’s nothing like that, but you should still watch.”

She then tweeted again and asked fans to tell her about themselves if they want to be on the show:

Do you want to be a contestant on my new primetime show, “Game of Games”? Tell me about yourself right here! https://t.co/k8NZp83mxD — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2017

According to Variety, the network has yet to determine a premiere date.

We’re in for a fun treat!