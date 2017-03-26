Elton John turns 70, draws out huge celeb crowd to celebrate

For anybody, turning 70 is a cause for celebration. But on “Rocket Man” Sir Elton John’s birthday, he took the celebration to a whole new level.

The singer spent his 70th birthday at Red Studios Hollywood on Saturday, March 25 with a huge celebrity crowd. Throughout the evening, the pop idol and his career were honored by host Rob Lowe. Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder led the party in a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Other artists also performed throughout the night including Ryan Adams and Roseanne Cash.

Lady Gaga singing with Stevie Wonder at Elton John’s 70th birthday party. Prince Harry also made an appearance, via video, wearing sunglasses with stars on them. #eltonjohn #ladygaga #steviewonder #eltonjohnaidsfoundation A post shared by Melanie Bromley (@melaniebromley) on Mar 26, 2017 at 1:00am PDT

“Seventy sounds so archaic, doesn’t it?” John told Zane Lowe of Beats 1 in an interview. “When I was growing up, 70 seemed like the end of the world. But things have changed. You’re only as old as you feel inside.”

Meanwhile, the gala was full of Hollywood stars including Katy Perry, Neil Patrick Harris, Kelly and Sharon Osbourne, Dakota Johnson and Ryan Phillip. The event was a benefit for Elton John’s AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles Hammer Museum.

