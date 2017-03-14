Emilia Clarke gets her own Dolce & Gabbana campaign

Jon Snow doesn’t get to have all the fun. Emilia Clarke, the Mother of Dragons, will also front Dolce & Gabbana’s One fragrance campaign.

Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana released a statement about how Emilia embodies the scent saying, “Emilia Clarke embodies perfectly the Dolce & Gabbana woman: she is radiant and lively. Her personality and natural beauty will capture the essence of this new campaign: joyful, spontaneous and full of life. She is The One!”

The enchanting sensual fragrance has notes lily, lychee and peach blended with hints of vanilla, amber and vetiver, according to Allure Magazine.

Clearly, this isn’t a coincidence with the HBO show pulling out all the stops before the series premieres its new season in the summer. Game of Thrones fans received a treat via a Facebook live event that season 7 would debut on July 16, along with a teaser.

We also learned that Ed Sheeran is set have a cameo on the show, though it’s questionable how much interaction the singer will have with the other characters. Another Red Wedding, perhaps?

Emilia’s ads will appear around September, the same time as co-star, Kit Harington‘s The One for Men’s campaign.