Emma Thomspon was asked out on a date by Donald Trump

March 24 12:05 2017

British actress Emma Thompson recalls being asked out by Donald Trump two decades before he became president.

The Love Actually actress revealed on last night’s airing of the Swedish TV show SVT that the now U.S. president had once asked her out.

Thompson said it happened in 1998 while she was on the set of her film Primary Colors, when the phone in her trailer rang. She described that feeling “like a moose had just entered my trailer” because nobody had ever called that phone before. Thompson had just finalized her divorce from Kenneth Branagh, a marriage that lasted from 1989 to 1995.

She recalled what happened being in her Universal Studios lot trailer, whilst being on the phone with Trump.

He said to her, “Hi, it’s Donald Trump here. I just, you know, I wondered if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers. They’re really comfortable.” Thompson recollected being very confused and not knowing what to do with herself.

Trump continued, “Well, you know, I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime,”, to which Thompson says she responded, “OK, well I’ll get back to you! Thank you so much for ringing.”

She rejected Trump’s offer then, but wishes she hadn’t now. The 57-year old actress said while laughing on SVT, “Think of the stories!”





