Emma Watson receives backlash after Vanity Fair photoshoot

Emma Watson shows her breasts in stunning photo shoot and receives backlash from angry fans.

In a recent photoshoot by Vanity Fair, Watson appears virtually topless. In a picture by British photographer Tim Walker, Watson wears an open weave shawl that doesn’t do much to cover her body. The shawl is paired with a lacy skirt and Watson’s soft expression in a look that Vanity Fair described as “Maturing from Hermione to Belle.”

However, some fans didn’t take kindly to the new and mature look. Many turned to Twitter to call out the Beauty and the Beast star, saying that her choice in clothing diminished her stance on feminism. Some Twitter users criticized the actress for calling herself a feminist and then posing topless for a magazine.

Emma Watson: “Feminism, feminism… gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my tits!” pic.twitter.com/gb7OvxzRH9 — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) March 1, 2017

Feminist: Page 3 girls? Topless? Ban them! Emma Watson topless? Brave and Stunning! #doublethink #hypocrisy — brett caton (@bcaton2) March 1, 2017

On the other hand, many fans came to Watson’s defense. Claiming that this type of criticism is why feminism exists.

The First Rule of Feminist Club – burn your bra if you want to. Some poor loves seem a bit confused. @EmmaWatson As you were x 👏🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/YZsyPZDN5U — Laetitia (@LaetitiaMcP2011) March 1, 2017

People questionning Emma Watson’s feminism because of her Vanity Fair photoshoot are exactly why we need feminism — Leïlatch (@Vonzmirlen) March 3, 2017