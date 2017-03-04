Emma Watson receives backlash after Vanity Fair photoshoot

Credit: Vanity Fair

Emma Watson receives backlash after Vanity Fair photoshoot
March 04 14:37 2017

Emma Watson shows her breasts in stunning photo shoot and receives backlash from angry fans.

In a recent photoshoot by Vanity Fair, Watson appears virtually topless. In a picture by British photographer Tim Walker, Watson wears an open weave shawl that doesn’t do much to cover her body. The shawl is paired with a lacy skirt and Watson’s soft expression in a look that Vanity Fair described as “Maturing from Hermione to Belle.”

However, some fans didn’t take kindly to the new and mature look. Many turned to Twitter to call out the Beauty and the Beast star, saying that her choice in clothing diminished her stance on feminism. Some Twitter users criticized the actress for calling herself a feminist and then posing topless for a magazine.

On the other hand, many fans came to Watson’s defense. Claiming that this type of criticism is why feminism exists.





view more articles

About Article Author

Sckylar Gibby-Brown
Sckylar Gibby-Brown

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Top 10 Worst Dressed at the Kids’ Choice Awards

Kevin Hart defends engagement to Eniko Parrish, wishes ‘Atlanta Exes’ ex-wife well

Sofia Vergara says she was once asked by a fan if she’s a transvestite