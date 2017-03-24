‘Empire’ actresses Taraji P. Henson and Nia Long feuding on set

There may have been trouble that brewed off screen with Empire star Taraji P. Henson and newcomer to the show Nia Long and it is all reportedly over a joke and which actress is more famous.

Before viewers even get a chance to see Long’s new character appear on the FOX series, we have heard rumblings that the two ladies have not been getting along and arguing off camera. According to E! News, the reason for their fighting is all about who feels that they are the bigger star.

“Tensions calmed between them towards the end of the season, but it comes down to the fact that they both have been in the industry for so long and both want to be the star,” a source said. “Unfortunately for Nia, Taraji is the star of Empire and no one and nothing will ever change that. Nia came with her own ideas and they weren’t having it.”

The insider added that Long might not be on the show anymore after this season and explained that this is what went down:

“It was when Nia made a big scene and claimed to ‘file a lawsuit’ against the crew after they rewrapped her trailer for a girl in the Make-a-Wish Foundation whose wish was to come to Empire,” the source revealed. “Nia had finished filming and left so they changed her trailer into the Make-a-Wish girl’s trailer. Then Nia popped back up and threw a giant fit when she saw it.”

E!’s source then said that Henson and Long began arguing in front of the rest of the cast and crew.

In addition, TMZ reported that the women start yelling at each other after Long showed up late to set prompting one of her male co-stars to say, “Damn, why are you on black people time?” Production sources told the media outlet that Long did not find the joke funny at all and went off on the male cast member. Then Henson jumped in and asked, “What are you, on your period? Is it that time, girlfriend?” which Long also did not appreciate and the two were then at one another’s throats.

However, despite these claims, Long’s rep said the any story about a feud is complete “nonsense” and that there is no bad blood between her and Henson.