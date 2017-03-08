Eva Mendes explains why she wasn’t with Ryan Gosling at the Oscars

We waited all award season to see Eva Mendes show up to a ceremony with her man, Ryan Gosling, who was nominated for best actor as the leading man in La La Land. We hadn’t seen Gosling’s lady at any of the events but by the time the mother of all award shows came around, we were sure she’d be by his side. However, she did not accompany him to the Oscars and many were left scratching their heads about that. Now, Mendes is explaining why she wasn’t there.

Gosling attended the Academy Awards with his sister instead of Mendes and that is because the actress actually prefers being at home with their young daughters instead of strutting around on the red carpet.

“What people don’t know about me is that I love being home,” Mendes said in the new issue of Shape. “Instead of hitting the red carpet, I’d rather be with our girls.”

Okay so there you have it. We certainly can’t blame the 43-year-old actress for wanting to stay home with their children 11-month-old Amada and 2-year-old Esmeralda. And we’re sure Gosling is content knowing that she is such a good mother. And hey ya never know, we may still get to see this extremely private couple at an event together one day.