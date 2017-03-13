Eva Mendes supports Ryan Gosling at SXSW film festival, but avoids red carpet

Eva Mendes rarely accompanies Ryan Gosling on the red carpet. But, at the South By Southwest film festival last Fri., March 10, Mendes tagged along for the premiere of Gosling’s new movie Song to Song.

Although Mendes, 43, did not hit the red carpet with her beau, she shared a picture on her Instagram of the Paramount Theatre, in Austin, Texas, where Song to Song premiered on March 10. The picture, which she simply captioned with a heart emoji, confirms her attendance at the movie’s premiere.

❤ A post shared by Eva Mendes (@evamendes) on Mar 10, 2017 at 6:11pm PST

Mendes has stayed away from the red carpet since the birth of her and Gosling’s daughter’s, Esmeralda, 2, and Amada, 11 months. When asked about her absence on the red carpet while Gosling took award seasons by storm, she explained that she is more comfortable at home with her daughters.

Instead, Gosling, 36, hit the red carpet solo, looking dapper in a navy blue suit. He was joined by his Song to Song costars Michael Fassbender and Rooney Mara.

The couple have been together for six years and have managed to keep their family and love lives extremely private. According to E! News, the two have only been seen together in public twice: at the 2015 South By Southwest Music, Film + Interactive Festival in Austin and at the Toronto premiere of Gosling’s film The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012.