Faizon Love arrested after altercation at Ohio airport
March 08 16:58 2017

Faizon Love was arrested and jailed for a misdemeanor assault at the John Glenn Columbus International airport on Tuesday, March 7.

It all started at the baggage claim area where Love was arguing with a valet person. He then grabbed the valet behind the neck and threw him to the ground and into a desk, according to the Associated Press. When the valet tried to get up the actor pushed him down.

According to TMZ, the comedian was arraigned in court on Wednesday and was released on a $2,000 bond. After his release Love defended himself via Twitter.

“I’m only human no matter how many good days, i’m due to have a bad one, with that being said… i’m big on respect…” he tweeted. “You don’t have to respect me just don’t Disrespect me. Take a look.”

Love, who is best known for the movie Elf, is scheduled to make an appearance at a Columbus comedy club next week.





Alex Jordan
