Donald Faison spends quality time with his children following death of their mother

Donald Faison is spending some quality time with his children following the death of their mother and his ex-wife, Lisa Askey.
As we reported last week, the former Scrubs star and his children paid tribute to Askey, who died on March 1, with touching messages via social media.
My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love. #Repost @dadefaison8 ・・・ I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!😄 #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love
And on Wednesday, March 8, Faison shared a much happier pic of him getting some much needed parental time in with his twins Dade and Kaya, 18 and his 16-year-old son Kobe. He captioned the photo of his kids, “Last night in LA.”
Last night in LA..
The Clueless actor and Askey met back when he was in nursing school and were together for years. They married in 2001, but divorced in 2005.
Yahoo Celebrity noted that Faison later married Jessica Simpson’s best friend, CaCee Cobb. The couple have two children together. Faison also has a 20-year-old son from another realtionship prior to Askey.
