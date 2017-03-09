Donald Faison spends quality time with his children following death of their mother

Donald Faison is spending some quality time with his children following the death of their mother and his ex-wife, Lisa Askey.

As we reported last week, the former Scrubs star and his children paid tribute to Askey, who died on March 1, with touching messages via social media.

And on Wednesday, March 8, Faison shared a much happier pic of him getting some much needed parental time in with his twins Dade and Kaya, 18 and his 16-year-old son Kobe. He captioned the photo of his kids, “Last night in LA.”

Last night in LA.. A post shared by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on Mar 7, 2017 at 1:52pm PST

The Clueless actor and Askey met back when he was in nursing school and were together for years. They married in 2001, but divorced in 2005.

Yahoo Celebrity noted that Faison later married Jessica Simpson’s best friend, CaCee Cobb. The couple have two children together. Faison also has a 20-year-old son from another realtionship prior to Askey.