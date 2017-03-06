Fantasia hospitalized, cancels show after suffering second-degree burns

Fantasia Barrino was forced to cancel a show in Memphis over the weekend after she suffered second-degree burns to her body which landed her in the hospital.

The singer’s husband, Kendall Taylor, revealed the news Sunday, March 5, informing concertgoers via social media that Fantasia would not be performing because she was hospitalized after an accident, although he did not specify what type of accident.

A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:09pm PST

“My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She’s steady asking the Doc ‘Can I perform tonight?’” Taylor wrote. “But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won’t be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what’s to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support!”

Barrino was scheduled to perform with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill as part of their ongoing tour. Taylor gave fans an update on Fantasia’s health Monday via People and said that she is resting now but will be able to join the tour and resume performances on Wednesday, March 8.

Official statement via @people A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on Mar 6, 2017 at 11:02am PST

We wish her a speedy recovery!