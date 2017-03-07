Finnish band HIM splitting up after farewell tour

The Finnish rock group HIM has announced the band will be no more after 26 years, but not without a farewell tour for fans.

Formed in 1991, singer Ville Valo, guitarist Mikko “Linde” Lindstrom and bassist Mikko “Mige” Paananen, are calling it quits after more than two decades as a band. Their redefining genre “Love Metal,” also the name of their fourth album, skyrocketed the band to international success, being the first Finnish artists to go gold in the U.S.

A statement by singer Valo was released earlier this week announcing the band’s end.

“After a quarter of a century of Love and Metal intertwined we sincerely feel HIM has run its unnatural course and adieus must be said in order to make way for sights, scents and sounds yet unexplored,” he said. “We completed the pattern, solved the puzzle and turned the key. Thank you.”

HIM ANNOUNCE FAREWELL TOURLOVE METAL LEGENDS HIT THE ROAD FOR THE LAST TIME THIS YEARFollowing a long radio silence,… Nai-post ni HIM noong Linggo, Marso 5, 2017

The quintet has announced that the farewell tour that will span 35 shows in 14 countries. The initial tour schedule has been released, but more dates will be added as they have hinted at a North American tour on the horizon.

Bassist Pannanen had some words for HIM fans as well, “At the end of 2017 we will be released into the wild. Before this event of great transformation we would love to offer you one last chance to experience our live performances in His Majesty’s service. It shall not be a weepfest but a celebration of love metal in all its lovecraftian glory! See you there!”

Below are the current tour dates for Europe. More dates will soon be added. According to Loudwire, ticket sales will begin on March 8.

6/14 — Barcelona, Spain — RAZZMATAZZ

6/15 — Madrid, Spain — LA RIVIERA

6/16 — Santander, Spain — SALA ESCENRIO

6/17 — Porto, Portugal — HARD CLUB

7/1 — Helsinki, Finland — TUSKA FESTIVAL

7/13 — Tuuri, Finland — MILJOONAROCK

11/24 — St. Petersburg, Russia — DK LENSOVETA

11/25 — St. Petersburg, Russia –DK LENSOVETA

11/26 — Moscow, Russia — CLUB STADIUM LIVE

11/28 — Warsaw, Poland — STODOLA

11/29 — Hamburg, Germany — DOCKS

12/1 — Berlin, Germany — COLUMBIAHALLE

12/2 — Prague, Czech Republic — FORUM KARLIN

12/4 — Leipzig, Germany — HAUS AUENSEE

12/5 — Munchen, Germany — TONHALLE

12/6 — Zurich, Switzerland — X-TRA

12/7 — Milan, Italy — ALCATRAZ

12/8 — Koln, Germany — PALLADIUM

12/9 — Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg — ROCKHAL

12/11 — Amsterdam, Holland — PARADISO

12/12 — Tilburg, Holland — 013

12/14 — Glasgow, Scotland — BARROWLAND

12/15 — Nottingham, England — ROCK CITY

12/16 — Manchester, England — ACADEMY

12/17 — London, England — ROUNDHOUSE