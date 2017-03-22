First Look at Netflix’s live-action ‘Death Note’ teaser (Video)

Netflix debuts new teaser trailer for live-action Death Note.

Death Note was adapted from a manga series by Tsugumi Ohba that debuted in December of 2003 and ran until 2006. It garnered a great following among fans, thus generating it in to an anime series from 2006 to 2007. Netflix has now acquired the rights to this fictionalized story and its characters as of last April to turn this fan-favorite into a live-action film.

Netflix’s U.S. Twitter page shows off the first preview of the movie, a one-minute long teaser that displays a fast-paced, dark storyline, which looks to be full of action and depth.

Death Note illustrates the story of high school student, Light Yagami, who witnesses a notebook fall from the sky that allows the possessor of the notebook to kill whomever they want and without getting caught. Light thus embarks on a killing spree in the name of vigilante justice. Ryuk the Shinigami (a grim reaper of sorts) is the one who drops the notebook into the hands of humans, to conduct an experiment out of his own curiosity.

These murders, however, catch the attention of Interpol and detective L, who will go to great lengths to solve these heinous crimes and put a stop to whomever is responsible.

The trailer for the new live-action Death Note can be seen below.