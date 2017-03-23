‘The Flash:’ Top 10 moments from ‘Duet,’ musical crossover with ‘Supergirl’

The last episode of The Flash saw a crossover with Supergirl in an episode that was also a mini Glee reunion. Darren Criss, who worked with both Grant Gustin and Melissa Benoist on the show, guest starred as the Music Meister, who had a goal of teaching the two superheroes a lesson in regards to their love lives.

For those who don’t watch Supergirl, Kara broke up with her boyfriend, Mon-El, after he lied to her about being royalty on his home planet. The episode of Supergirl from March 20 showed the Music Meister using his eyes to whammy Kara and leave her unconscious before he leaves to go find Flash. Kara is taken to Earth-1 in an effort to save her but Barry himself gets whammied.

When the two are sent into a world that is set as a musical, they must follow the plot in hopes of being rescued. They just need to avoid dying. We get to see our beloved characters in different roles and hear some great singing from Barry, Joe, Kara and more. Check out some of the musical moments from the episode “Duet.”