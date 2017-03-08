‘The Flash:’ Top 10 moments from ‘The Wrath of Savitar’

This past episode of The Flash left us with a stunning look at the team beginning to realize just how difficult it would be to stop Savitar. Just when we think there is a possibility the future will change, we also find out some members of the team are hiding things from the rest of the group.

When Wally begins having visions of Savitar, everyone is worried he will make it out of the speed force somehow. They ask Julian to allow them to use him to communicate with Savitar, something he had not wanted to do in the first place. Then when Wally sees the future to see what he is trying to help save, he discovers something that has implications for Barry and Iris.

We begin to see Savitar’s prophecy from earlier in the season come true, including one abnout betrayal and someone suffering “a fate worse than death.” It is only a matter of time before we discover just how the team will stop this powerful foe.

Next week we will get to see the return of some beloved characters, but for now, let’s see just what happened on “The Wrath of Savitar.”