‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa reveals second bout with cancer

By now we’ve all heard that Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa battled thyroid cancer in 2013, but the HGTV star is discussing a second bout with the disease which he kept private.

El Moussa spoke to People about another cancer he was diagnosed with and why he chose not to publicly announce it.

“Testicular cancer is more of a private thing,” he explained.

Following his diagnosis with thyroid cancer, El Moussa and his now-estranged wife, Christina, decided to look into an irregular testicular exam he had from a few years prior. He opened up about the moment he learned he had testicular cancer.

“‘Are you in pain? I think you’re in pain and should go to the emergency room,'” he recalled the man doing his ultrasound saying. “Right then, I knew something was wrong. A half hour later they tell me I have cancer and try to sign me up for surgery. That was devastating.”

He did have surgeries and radioactive iodine therapy to combat both cancers and now he is lending his support any way he can to his stepfather, who was recently diagnosed with the disease.

“His is worse through because he waited longer,” El Moussa revealed. “He knew there was something wrong when he told my mom years ago, but he never went to the doctor. His cancer has spread to his lymph nodes and now he has to do chemotherapy.”