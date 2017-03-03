Former ‘Scrubs’ star Donald Faison mourns the death of his children’s mother

Former Scrubs star Donald Faison is mourning the death of his ex-wife and the mother of his three children following her sudden passing earlier this week.

Faison, 42 and Lisa Askey, who died on Wednesday, March 1, share three children Dade, Kobe and Kaya together. On Thursday, Faison and Dade paid tribute to Askey with heartfelt posts via Instagram.

“My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison,” the Clueless actor captioned a photo first posted by Dade holding his mother’s hand. “She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.”

Faison then reposted the emotional message Dade wrote to his mother after her passing.

“I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most,” Dade wrote. “I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!”

Faison and Askley married in 2001, but divorced in 2005.

People noted that her exact cause of death is not known at this time.