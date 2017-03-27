Frances Bean Cobain defaces her own face on Marc Jacobs billboard (Photo)

Screenshot via YouTube

March 27 13:37 2017

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love and heir to the grunge throne, defaced her own face in Marc Jacobs’ billboard ad.

The 24-year-old model, who is the new face of Jacobs‘ for his spring collection gave a billboard overlooking his store on Melrose in Los Angeles, a new makeover over the weekend. Frances and her friends gratified it — with the designer’s permission of course.

RELATED: Frances Bean Cobain makes modeling debut with Marc Jacobs collection

Frances took to Instagram to document the facelift she gave herself — or her ad in an edited promotional video that shows her, her pals and new boyfriend going to town with spray paint and stickers.

@abreealoren @illmagore just a couple of bandits leaving their mark #bestdayever #artwitches

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

Team cunt @illmagore @marcjacobs

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

The crew plastered on a sticker over Cobain’s photographed face, added a sheriff’s star badge sticker and spray painted the words, “Witch, witch, she’s a witch.”

WITCH WITCH SHES A WITCH @illmagore @abreealoren @marcjacobs

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

The video Frances added to Instagram looks almost like a promotional ad for Marc Jacobs-and beings that the designer story was in on this shenanigans, its very likely he enjoyed this type of advertising for his brand.

#ONEBIGROOFFULLOFFBADBITCHES directed by @alexanderalexandrov // song @cigsaftersex @marcjacobs @abreealoren @illmagore

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

 

When your boyfriend surprises you at work @mattercook

A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on

It looks like Marc Jacobs and Frances Cobain make a great team with their creativity and rebellious aesthetic.





