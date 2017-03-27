Frances Bean Cobain defaces her own face on Marc Jacobs billboard (Photo)

Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love and heir to the grunge throne, defaced her own face in Marc Jacobs’ billboard ad.

The 24-year-old model, who is the new face of Jacobs‘ for his spring collection gave a billboard overlooking his store on Melrose in Los Angeles, a new makeover over the weekend. Frances and her friends gratified it — with the designer’s permission of course.

RELATED: Frances Bean Cobain makes modeling debut with Marc Jacobs collection

Frances took to Instagram to document the facelift she gave herself — or her ad in an edited promotional video that shows her, her pals and new boyfriend going to town with spray paint and stickers.

@abreealoren @illmagore just a couple of bandits leaving their mark #bestdayever #artwitches A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:56pm PDT

Team cunt @illmagore @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

The crew plastered on a sticker over Cobain’s photographed face, added a sheriff’s star badge sticker and spray painted the words, “Witch, witch, she’s a witch.”

WITCH WITCH SHES A WITCH @illmagore @abreealoren @marcjacobs A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

The video Frances added to Instagram looks almost like a promotional ad for Marc Jacobs-and beings that the designer story was in on this shenanigans, its very likely he enjoyed this type of advertising for his brand.

#ONEBIGROOFFULLOFFBADBITCHES directed by @alexanderalexandrov // song @cigsaftersex @marcjacobs @abreealoren @illmagore A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

When your boyfriend surprises you at work @mattercook A post shared by Frances Bean Cobain (@space_witch666) on Mar 25, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

It looks like Marc Jacobs and Frances Cobain make a great team with their creativity and rebellious aesthetic.