Future and Ciara finally made peace after they called off their engagement three years ago. The two struggled publicly after their son was born in May 2014.

They spent the past two years fighting over custody of their son Future Jr. after their split in 2014. But it was not until recently that Future admitted that “everything happened for a reason.”

In a recent interview with Billboard Magazine, Future shared that he was finally in a good place.

The rapper stated, “I’m happy with life now. I’m happy with life, period, even with the end of a relationship being…” as he trailed off.

He stated that nothing could stop the motivation he felt compelled to fulfill.

“I’m just not going to settle for anything, you know? Even in my life now, I know I can be a better person,” Future continued. “I ain’t giving up on myself, so if you give up on me, I ain’t got nothing else to say for you. Because if you give up on ­something that’s real, it wasn’t real to you.”

The Atlanta native settled his custody battle with Ciara over their son in January 2017. In fact, Ciara dropped her $15 million dollar lawsuit against the rapper after cheating allegations.

Future shared with the magazine, “It’s about being ­vulnerable and not so cautious about what you say as far as your love life – if you was hurt or happy or in love.”

Everything happened for a reason and now the rapper and his ex can move forward separately.