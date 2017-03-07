George Michael’s cause of death has officially been confirmed

Just over two months after George Michael passed away, the coroner confirmed his cause of death.

On March 7, the coroner revealed the former Wham! singer died of natural causes. Darren Salter, the senior coroner for Oxfordshire, reported the “Careless Whisper” singer had suffered from a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.

The 53-year-old singer was found deceased on Christmas day when his partner, Fadi Fawaz, went to try and rouse him from sleep. Fawaz posted on Twitter saying “All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x.”

The Truth is out… pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a — Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

Fatty liver disease occurs when there is a buildup of fat inside the liver. While this is related to alcoholism, it has been noted the disease can also occur in people who suffer from obesity and diabetes.

Dilated cardiomyopathy occurs when the left ventricle of the heart becomes stretched and is not effective in pumping blood throughout the body. Myocarditis occurs when the heart becomes inflamed.

A statement from the coroner noted the investigation into Michael’s cause of death “have been concluded and the final post mortem report received.”

The coroner also pointed out there would be no more updates and that the family had specifically requested “the media and public respect their privacy.”

A childhood friend had made the claim of drugs being present in Michael’s life, but the investigation into his death found that while unexplained, there was no cause for suspicion.

Now hopefully he may rest in peace.