GIVEAWAY: Celebrate National Sauce Month with Bibigo Go-Chu-Jang Sauces

The month of March is National Sauce Month and Bibigo is giving three lucky readers the chance to win a variety pack of their delicious Go-Chu-Jang sauces! Go-Chu-Jang, also known as Korea’s favorite condiment, is a versatile hot & sweet sauce that will be sure to wow your taste buds. Traditionally made from red chili peppers, soybeans, and glutinous rice, Go-Chu-Jang goes through a complex fermentation process to achieve the perfect balance of sweet, savory and spicy.

Bibigo Go-Chu-Jang Sauces come in three varieties: Hot & Sweet Sauce, Barbecue Sauce and Mayo Sauce. All are excellent to use as condiments or as a marinade for your favorite meats. Happy National Sauce Month from Bibigo!

Contest Range: USA (50 states)

Prize: Three (3) winners will each win one (1) bottle of the Go-Chu-Jang Hot & Sweet Sauce, one (1) bottle of the Go-Chu-Jang Barbecue Sauce and one (1) bottle of the Go-Chu-Jang Mayo Sauce.

Each bottle is $5.50, so the full retail value is $16.50.

Sponsor: Bibigo

Number of Winners: 3

