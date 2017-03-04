Grant Kemp reveals his relationship with Bachelor contestant Lace Morris was ‘volatile’

“Grace” no more?

We knew that Bachelor in Paradise contestants Grant Kemp and Lace Morris had called it quits, but we had no idea how bad the split was!

In an exclusive with US Weekly, Kemp revealed the true nature of his relationship with Morris and it wasn’t the bliss we were expecting. In September the world watched as four BIP couples got engaged on the reality spin-off, one of which was Kemp and Morris.

Kemp and Morris were castoffs on JoJo Fletcher and Ben Higgins’ respective seasons and found love together on the beach adaptation of the franchise. While they seemed happy for a while, it was not too long before they decided to call it quits.

“I don’t talk to Lace ever,” the firefighter revealed. “Recently, I’ve seen that [Morris is] doing some things to try to get my attention. She’s been hanging out with my ex Jen, the one who blew me up in the tabloids, and posting on Instagram. I don’t play those Instagram caption games. I’m an adult.”

I think #Jace has a better ring to it, don’t you @jen.not.jenn? 🖤 Ps Sarah you’re hot A post shared by Lace Morris (@lacemorris3) on Feb 18, 2017 at 6:39pm PST



Kemp is referring to Instagram pictures Morris has posted, seemingly seeking out Kemp’s ex, who infamously hooked up with Bachelor Nation villain, Chad Johnson, after the show.

While he may not have the same feelings for his one-time fiance as he does now, he has no ill will towards the woman he got matching tattoos with. “I did everything I could to protect her when we did break up,” he claims. “I put out in the media that it was mutual and was respectful enough to do that. It was a very volatile relationship. I definitely still hope for the best for her.”

Would Kemp make a return to the crazy world of BIP? “If I met the right girl, it would be awesome,” he admits, “But for me, it’s that fear of not knowing if that girl will actually be there!”