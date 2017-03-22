‘Harry Potter’ actor Jim Tavare reunited with dog after life-threatening car accident (Video)

Harry Potter actor Jim Tavare, who was involved in a life-threatening car accident earlier this month, has been reunited with the dog that stood by his side during the ordeal.

Tavare, known for his role as Tom, the leaky Cauldron Owner in Harry Potter: The Prisoner of Azkaban, was involved in a head-on Collison on March 6, that left him with 15 broken ribs, a broken neck, punctured breastbones and a punctured leg.

The 54-year old was in critical condition, needing multiple blood transfusion and surgeries. He is finally out of intensive care, in a wheelchair and able to go outside where he was joyfully reunited with his dog Mr. Kippy. The pooch was overwhelmed with excitement to see his owner again as was Tavare to see Mr. Kippy.

The actor’s wife, Laura, shared a video of their reunion. The video shows Tavare being wheeled out to the hospital garden where awaits a Mr. Kippy whom, upon seeing Tavare wags his tail before jumping into his best friend’s arms.

The emotional reunion can be viewed below: