Harry Styles may have just revealed a release date for his debut single (Video)

The day we have all been waiting for is finally approaching. That day, of course, is the day that Harry Styles releases his debut single.

On Saturday, March 25, the One Direction singer dropped a 30-second commercial during The Voice U.K. which showed the star walking through a door with a blinding white light behind it. The video pans to his gorgeous green eyes and the date April 7 (that’s next Friday in case you were wondering), flashes on the screen. Check out the video below!

HARRY STYLES IS COMING pic.twitter.com/3HC8uMFx7B — Karoline APRIL 7th! (@jwkaroline) March 25, 2017

Needless to say, the internet lost its mind over the teaser.

‘Harry Styles to release solo music on April 7th’ pic.twitter.com/StXUfkgnro — Suki✨ (@abiwebb_xx) March 25, 2017

The commercial did not exactly confirm what was going to happen on April 7. But many believe it could be the release date for his debut single?

RELATED: Harry Styles splits with One Direction’s management team, signs with new manager Jeffrey Azoff

We’re not really sure what else it could be for. Although,we do know that Styles is taking a stab at acting with his debut set for the Christopher Nolan film Dunkirk this summer. Plus, the he just recently came back to Instagram, after not posting since more than half a year ago, with three cryptic posts of simply white boxes, seen below. Styles clearly loves to tease us, but we are pretty sure April 7 will bring us some new music!

A post shared by @harrystyles on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Fans have been waiting for the heartthrob to release his solo music since One Direction’s hiatus started back at the beginning of 2016 and he signed a solo record deal.

Things are looking very positive for the boys of One Direction. Styles is the next member to release solo music behind Niall Horan, with “This Town,” Louis Tomlinson, with “Just Hold On” and ex-member Zayn Malik, with his debut album Mind of Mine. Liam Payne is also set to release solo music soon and he just welcomed a baby boy with fellow singer Cheryl Cole only just few days ago.

We cannot wait until April 7 to see what Styles has in store for us!