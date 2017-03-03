HGTV announces multiple ‘Flip or Flop’ spinoffs coming to network

Move over Christina and Tarek El Moussa because there are several new stars waiting to take the spot as the network’s next big hit in the form of spinoff Flip or Flop shows.

While the long-term fate of the El Moussa’s series hangs in the balance, we now know that HGTV will be airing some spinoffs which seems like the network is hoping can capture viewers’ attention in case Flip or Flop eventually goes flop.

FoxNews.com has reported, however, that HGTV has had this project in the works for over a year, well before the El Moussas publicly announced their split after an altercation involving a gun.

These spinoffs will feature other couples flipping houses in several different cities across the country. The first Flip or Flop spinoff titled “Flip or Flop Vegas” will premiere early next month. Some of the other cities featured on the series will include Nashville, Atlanta, Texas and Chicago.

HGTV has also announced that it is currently filming a new season of Flip or Flop with the El Moussas so fans can look forward to their favorite duo on screen together for at least one more season.