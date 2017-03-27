HGTV’s Sabrina Soto talks spring trends, adding light to your space, her favorite Cuban dishes [VIDEO INTERVIEW]

The onset of spring causes people to develop an itch to change up their living spaces. While painting or remodeling the kitchen or bathroom are traditional choices, many people ignore the ceiling, also known as “the fifth wall.” Renaissance woman and HGTV staple Sabrina Soto understands the importance of natural light, how to make a space feel bigger and what you can do to increase the value of your property.

Miami born, Cuban-American and all-things-lifestyle expert Soto was always interested in design, even while moving around the country with her military-serving family. She loves all things fashion, design, home décor, food and beauty, not to mention Cuban culture. She is the host of The High/Low Project on HGTV and is in the middle of executing an exciting all-encompassing lifestyle brand that can be found at http://www.sabrinasoto.com.

Soto spoke with TheCelebrityCafe.com about her love of all things design, how to work with Velux Skylights to transform your ceiling, current design trends, the importance of natural light in a home and even shared her favorite Cuban dishes.

Learn more about Sabrina Soto here and Velux here.