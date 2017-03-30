HGTV’s ‘Flip or Flop’ with Tarek and Christina El Moussa canceled (Report)

There is some bad news for fans of the hit HGTV show Flip or Flop as it has reportedly been canceled.

Of course everyone has heard about the nasty split and all the drama involving Tarek and Christina El Moussa that has filled the headlines the past few months, but fans still clung onto hope that the show would go on. Well according to In Touch, the series will end after the seventh season.

RELATED: ‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa causes fan panic about show ending with social media post

The mag has noted that the network will not move forward with an eighth season. However, the Flip or Flop spinoffs featuring different couples in other cities will still air as scheduled. So it seems that with Christina and Tarek reportedly gone, the network is just hoping fans will gravitate towards one of the other couples featured and perhaps offer them their own show. But many people may find it hard to let go of the El Moussas after several seasons, leaving the future of the Flip or Flop spinoff series hanging in the balance.

“Flip or Flop still is in active production on Season 7 of the series. No additional new info to share beyond that statement,” a spokesperson for HGTV said.

A source also told In Touch that the reports about Christina wanting and possibly getting her own show are true and she is still in talks with other stations about that.

“She’s drawing a lot of interest and feels HGTV will let her out of her contract. She has impressed several people at other networks who can give her a new show. They think she’s a hot commodity,” the insider revealed.

You’ll recall that Christina and Tarek announced their breakup publicly last December, but vowed that they would continue their professional relationship on the show together. Apparently that just wasn’t meant to be.

Flip or Flop‘s sixth season finale airs Thursday night and season seven, which could be the final season, will air later this year.