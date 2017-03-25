Sorry ‘High School Musical’ fans, there’s no hope for Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Credit: YouTube

Sorry ‘High School Musical’ fans, there’s no hope for Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens
March 25 09:43 2017

Troy may have followed Gabriella to California following their graduation from East High, but in real life, Vanessa Hudgens is breaking free from any connection to Zac Efron.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Hudgens made it clear that she and Efron have no contact and haven’t for some time. “Oh, yeah, no… That’s not a thing that happens,” the 28-year-old Powerless actress admits. “I completely lost contact with him.”


Hudgens and Efron starred opposite each other in the three Disney High School Musical films, and their on-screen relationship developed into an off-screen romance.

The two dated for five years before their split in 2010. Hudgens has been in a relationship with fellow actor, Austin Butler, since 2011.





view more articles

About Article Author

Hannah Kaiser
Hannah Kaiser

View More Articles
view more articles

Related Articles

Ashley Tisdale engaged to Christopher French

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp have been engaged since Christmas (Reports)

Justin Theroux wants his wedding to Jennifer Aniston to be non-acoholic (Report)

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Add a Comment

Your data will be safe! Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.
All fields are required.