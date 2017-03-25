Sorry ‘High School Musical’ fans, there’s no hope for Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

Troy may have followed Gabriella to California following their graduation from East High, but in real life, Vanessa Hudgens is breaking free from any connection to Zac Efron.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Hudgens made it clear that she and Efron have no contact and haven’t for some time. “Oh, yeah, no… That’s not a thing that happens,” the 28-year-old Powerless actress admits. “I completely lost contact with him.”

@VanessaHudgens mentions how she lost contact with Zac Efron. pic.twitter.com/D512f158R7 — Team Hudgens NYC (@TeamHudgensNYC) March 22, 2017



Hudgens and Efron starred opposite each other in the three Disney High School Musical films, and their on-screen relationship developed into an off-screen romance.

The two dated for five years before their split in 2010. Hudgens has been in a relationship with fellow actor, Austin Butler, since 2011.