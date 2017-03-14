In Five: Get to know recording artist/singer-songwriter Camille Rae

Camille Rae will release her sophomore album Come Find Me March 17, so what better time than now to get to know her better.

Rae hails from Mount Vernon, Kentucky and started singing at the tender age of three. By the age of 12 she was writing songs and performing with the Kentucky All-State choir. After graduating from University of the Cumberlands she taught choir then spent some time up in Vancouver before embarking on her solo career as a country music artist.

Rae dropped her first album in 2015 and had success with her single“Shadows Dance Tonight” which landed at No. 55 on the Music Row Charts.

For her latest album, Rae took a look inward and wrote or co-wrote 7 of the fourteen tracks. Her goal for her music – to tell “the intimate feelings that someone thinks but never speaks aloud.”

We also asked the recording artist/singer-songwriter some questions you may not know about her. Her answers were not as country music oriented as one would expect, although there were mentions of Reba, Trisha Yearwood and Patsy Cline.

Here are the five things we’re sure you didn’t know about Camille Rae!

What is the strangest thing you ever ate?

Curry Ice Cream

Which world leader would you like to meet?

Queen Elizabeth II

What is your favorite line dance?

Cotton-Eyed Joe

Which country would you like to visit?

Indonesia- specifically Bali

If you could be a judge on the Voice, who would you pick for your celebrity mentor?

Adam Lambert

Come Find Me is available for pre-order on iTunes and Apple Music with an immediate download of the track, “Pinky Promise,” and current single “I Need Me.”

