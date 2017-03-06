In Five: Get to know Gianna Martello, ‘Dance Moms’ choreographer

March 06 15:45 2017

Gianna Martello has been dancing since the age of 6 under the tutelage of infamous Abby Lee Miller of Lifetime’s Dance Moms. Better known as “Gia” in the series, she has appeared on the show since season 1, assisting Miller to choreograph the performances of the show’s stars such as Maddie Ziegler, Mackenzie Ziegler and Kendall Vertes.

Martello has been choreographing routines for the Abby Lee Dance Company (ALDC) since she was 16 years old. She has been a part of the faculty at the ALDC for 11 years, and has been a guest instructor and judge around the world on competition circuits. Her award-winning routines have earned her regional and national titles, as well as overall awards and choreography awards.

Martello’s choreography can also be seen in music videos for Todrick Hall, Kendall Vertes, Alexx Calise and MackZ.

Martello also holds a BA in Advertising and Public Relations from Point Park University. In her spare time, Martello enjoys shopping, finding new music to listen to and surfing Pinterest for new fashion ideas.

We bet you didn’t know these 5 things about Gia!
What is the strangest thing you ever ate?

Jelly beans from BeanBoozled!

If you could workout with a celebrity and their personal trainer, who would you pick?

Khloe Kardashian and her trainer!

Were Rachel and Ross on a break?

Rachel & Ross 4ever <3

What’s your favorite show to binge watch?

Chopped!

What dead person would you like to meet?

Princess Diana
Catch Gia on Season 7 of Dance Moms on Lifetime.





