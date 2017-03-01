Interview with DIY diva Kelly Edwards on how to upgrade your kitchen with help from Home Depot

One of the things you can do to quickly and easily add value to your home is to renovate your kitchen. It doesn’t have to take a lot of time nor money to achieve enviable results. Kelly Edwards, star of HGTV’s series Design on a Dime as well as Style Network’s Tacky House joined forces with Home Depot to help give some expert tips.
Edwards, who originally hails from Chicago, is a lifestyle expert and has been the design expert for Shelter Pop, host of Editor at Large and currently serves as the host and home design expert for The Design Network’s new series DIY House Call. She now lives in Southern California and is the author of a new design book called “Design Cookbook: Recipes for a Stylish Home.”
Kelly Edwards spoke with TheCelebrityCafe.com about some things you can get from Home Depot that will transform your kitchen as well as offering advice on how to make the most of a small kitchen, which trends are worth following, what skills everyone can learn to do themselves, and how to call in a professional when needed plus other great design tricks and tips to make your kitchen a thing of beauty.
Michelle Tompkins is an award-winning media, PR and crisis communications professional with more than ten years experience with coverage in virtually every traditional and new media outlet. She is currently a communications and media strategist and writer, as well as the author of College Prowler: Guidebook for Columbia University. She served as the Media Relations Manager for the Girl Scouts of the USA where she managed all media and talking points, created social media strategy, trained executives and donors and served as the organization’s primary spokesperson, participating in daily interviews with local, regional, and national media outlets. She managed the media for the Let Me Know internet safety and Cyberbullying prevention campaign with Microsoft, as well as Girl Scouts’ centennial Year of the Girl To Get Her There celebration in 2012, which yielded more than 800 million earned media impressions. In addition to her extensive media experience, Michelle worked as a talent agent in Los Angeles, California, as well contracting as a digital content developer and her writing has appeared in newspapers and online. She is passionate about television, theater, classic movies, all things food and in-home entertaining. While she has lived and worked in NYC for more than a decade, she is from suburban Sacramento and gets back there often to watch the San Francisco Giants on TV with her family.