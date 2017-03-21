Interview with Summer Sanders about being active, having great family vacations

Summer Sanders likes to live an active lifestyle. That isn’t surprising as she is an Olympian who now works as a sports commentator, reporter, television show host, actress, was a former contestant on The Celebrity Apprentice and is a host of the all-women sports talk show We’ve Got to Talk on CBS Sports Network.

Sanders comes from suburban Sacramento, specifically, Roseville, California. She took to the pool at a young age, swam on the Stanford University swim team and at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain, she won four Olympic medals. Even while she was still competing, she began working as a commentator for CBS Sports covering the NCAA Swimming Championships. She served as an Olympic commentator for most of the Olympic Games for the past 20 years. She then moved on to host NBA Inside Stuff with Ahmad Rashad for eight years. Next, came her work as a sideline reporter for the WNBA and her TV work continued to flourish. Sanders was also one of eight celebrities participating in the Food Network’s reality series Rachael vs. Guy: Celebrity Cook-Off in 2012.

She married her second husband, Erik Schlopy, a world cup skier and Olympian and they have two children together.

Sanders, who is as kind as she is intelligent and active, spoke with TheCelebrityCafe.com about her Olympic journey, professional career path, her time on The Celebrity Apprentice, how she enjoys spending her time and offered vacation tips that would be fun for the whole family at Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in the Pocono Mountains where the largest indoor waterpark can be found.

You can find out more information about Summer Sanders on her website here.